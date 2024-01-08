According to players, the creators of Baldur’s Gate 3 managed to think of everything

#players #creators #Baldurs #Gate #managed

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you the ability to kill pretty much anyone you like during your quest. However, whoever thinks that by killing a more fundamental individual he can disturb the course of the “universe”, more than once he will come to the fact that no disintegration will take place. A beautiful example of this fact is the experience of one of the players, who decided to kill a character important to the story even before he actually does what is his “task”. For those of you who haven’t finished the second act, I suggest you stop reading at this point, as the following paragraph contains minor spoilers.

One of the representatives of the Flaming Fist Marcus has a moment ahead of him here, which has the possibility to greatly influence the development of the plot. However, the player Own_Pause_4959 managed to eliminate him before he even tried to kidnap the beautiful Isobel. She reacts to the situation with surprise, because Marcus was a close figure to her. Fortunately, there is an opportunity to explain to her that her friend had a worm lodged in his head. In short, the game world here reacts to all possible alternatives and doesn’t exactly collapse the moment you do something against its basic purpose, which is fascinating. Few games are as thoughtful in this regard as Baldur’s Gate 3