According to players, the map in Starfield was originally supposed to look different

#players #map #Starfield #originally #supposed

The action RPG Starfield is one of the titles that consistently arouses controversy. The latest uproar was caused by a user on Reddit who published the original form of the star map where the player community was originally planned to go. In the end, however, this did not happen. This is an early concept, originating from the game data files. Although not much can be seen objectively, active members of the community discovered details that evoked emotions.

For example, the user interface shows that space travel should take not only fuel but also time for the player, making the journey more impactful on the story and other gameplay factors. Overall, though, this factor is just one example of a number of elements that Bethesda backtracked on during development. However, the creators promise that they will continue to work on their work, so it is possible that over time we will see significant innovations that will help bring Starfield closer to the dreams of players.

Early concept/iteration of the starmap found tucked away in data files
byu/streetcredinfinite inStarfield

Also Read:  End of year interview Jelle [Eindejaars 2023] - Gamekings

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

News: The purchase option clause of Rade Krunic, hired by Fenerbahçe, attracted attention… – Fenerbahçe
News: The purchase option clause of Rade Krunic, hired by Fenerbahçe, attracted attention… – Fenerbahçe
Posted on
Learn to identify the symptoms that differentiate these respiratory infections
Learn to identify the symptoms that differentiate these respiratory infections
Posted on
After the largest real estate transaction in the Baltic countries in Lithuania – experts’ conclusions: foreign investors are retreating
After the largest real estate transaction in the Baltic countries in Lithuania – experts’ conclusions: foreign investors are retreating
Posted on
Tesla, 15 thousand euros for each model: bombshell news, motorists can’t believe their eyes
Tesla, 15 thousand euros for each model: bombshell news, motorists can’t believe their eyes
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News