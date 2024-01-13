According to players, the map in Starfield was originally supposed to look different

#players #map #Starfield #originally #supposed

The action RPG Starfield is one of the titles that consistently arouses controversy. The latest uproar was caused by a user on Reddit who published the original form of the star map where the player community was originally planned to go. In the end, however, this did not happen. This is an early concept, originating from the game data files. Although not much can be seen objectively, active members of the community discovered details that evoked emotions.

For example, the user interface shows that space travel should take not only fuel but also time for the player, making the journey more impactful on the story and other gameplay factors. Overall, though, this factor is just one example of a number of elements that Bethesda backtracked on during development. However, the creators promise that they will continue to work on their work, so it is possible that over time we will see significant innovations that will help bring Starfield closer to the dreams of players.