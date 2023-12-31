According to Science, This is the First and Last Country to Celebrate the New Year

#Science #Country #Celebrate #Year

New Year is celebrated throughout the world through various traditions because the change of day at this moment is special. However, what is unique is that the change of year in each country is not carried out simultaneously based on differences in global time zones due to the round rotation of the Earth.

In 1884, a conference was held to introduce the idea of ​​an international date line. The peculiarities of the international date line determine the official start and end points of each day in all parts of the world.

The international date line roughly follows the 180th meridian from north to south through the middle of the Pacific Ocean, that is, it is located halfway around the world from the prime meridian, which passes through Greenwich, England.

Based on the peculiarities of the international date line, here are the first and last countries to celebrate New Year, as quoted from National Geographic.

The first country to celebrate the New Year

The first land to welcome the New Year is Kiritimati Island and a row of 10 other atolls (small islands), most of which are uninhabited in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

One of the 33 islands that make up the Republic of Kiribati, Kiritimati is located almost directly south of Hawaii on the same longitude. Because of its location, Kiritimati (and 10 nearby atolls) sees New Year a day earlier than the other islands.

Historically, the international date line has cut through Kiribati, causing the day to be different depending on whether we are in the western or easternmost part of the country.

However, in 1995, Kiribati moved their calendar line, so that all the islands experienced the same day and this became a tourist attraction for tourists who wanted to be the first to welcome the New Year.

The last country to celebrate the New Year

The final places to welcome the New Year are the islands of Niue and American Samoa southwest of Kiribati in the South Pacific.

Nearby, Samoa (unlike American Samoa), was once one of the last countries to welcome the New Year. Then in 2011, the country decided to change its time zone to align with their trading partners, namely Australia and New Zealand.

Because of this change, Samoa jumped over the international date line so that it is now one of the countries that welcomes the New Year earlier.

