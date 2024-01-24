According to the AP, Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary

#Donald #Trump #won #Hampshire #primary

Although only 18 percent of the vote had been tallied by the time the final ballots closed, the Associated Press immediately announced Donald Trump’s victory in the New Hampshire Republican primary. Not long after, CNN also predicted Donald Trump’s victory. At the time of writing our article, 52.5% of voters voted for Donald Trump and 46.6% for Nikki Haley, with a turnout of 22%. Based on the results so far, Trump has performed well among working-class voters in New Hampshire’s largest city, Manchester, which was key to his victory.

Trump also won in Iowa last week. Whoever was able to win there and in New Hampshire has always won the Republican nomination.

In New Hampshire, an open primary is held, and independents can also vote. According to CNN’s exit poll, they did vote, almost as many as registered Republicans. But 32 percent of them voted for Trump, while Haley only reached 24 percent among the larger group of registered Republicans.

Trump’s victory was not in doubt for a minute since the polls began in the state, he confidently led the race of candidates. Her one-legged challenger, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, was not helped by the results of the previous week’s Iowa caucus, where she finished only third, far behind the winner. Although Haley was able to increase her support in recent days, Trump did even more than her. The average of the surveys was 52:36 in favor of Trump.

It also sounded a bit strange when, in her speech after the Iowa caucus, Haley, who finished in third place again, said that this made the Republican primaries double. Then he was right, because Iowa silver medalist Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign two days before the New Hampshire election.

For Haley, the stake was to prove its viability. In New Hampshire, where independents were able to take part in the primaries to his particular advantage, this was so successful. According to CNN’s exit poll, 70 percent of its voters were independent. Haley announced before the vote that she would continue regardless of the results. “New Hampshire is the first state to hold a primary, not the last,” he told those who urged him to back down.

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley will next meet on February 24, in Haley’s home state of South Carolina. Before that, Republicans can also vote in Nevada, but here Trump and Haley will not appear on the same ballot. Haley will run in a non-binding primary election organized by state authorities, while Trump will run in a caucus organized by the local Republican Party. The party officially recognizes only the result of the latter. Trump also has a commanding lead in the polls in South Carolina, but Haley can count on the fact that the majority of independent voters will vote in the more exciting Republican primary and will mostly support him. You can count on the same on Super Tuesday, March 5, when 11 states hold primaries. But it is no longer enough to perform well in these states, because in these states the delegates to the presidential nominating convention are not distributed proportionally among the candidates, but the winner takes everything. Based on the results of today’s primary election, the support of the independents is not enough to win. Of course, the six weeks that remain until then are almost an eternity in the campaign.

Although the AP has already announced a winner based on early polls and polls, it will take some time to count the votes in New Hampshire. We will report with the official final result and analysis later.

Clarification 02:52: In the first version of our article, we incorrectly stated that South Carolina is holding a closed primary, in which only registered Republican voters can vote.