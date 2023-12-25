According to the creators of Baldur’s Gate 3, the beautiful Minthara is simply evil

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a title in which it is possible to encounter a number of interesting characters in a certain way defining the direction in which the whole narrative will go. Minthara can become one of the essential characters of the whole story for you. If you haven’t played yet, there are some spoilers waiting for you, so read the following lines only at your own risk.

When you bet on evil, you can count on it. If you put her in your party, you can look forward to a number of interesting moments that will help you uncover her soul. At times, one might even think it’s a big deal. However, according to the head of Larian Studios Swen Vincke and his collaborator Adam Smith, he can only deceive with his body. According to their claim in an interview for the IGN server, he is simply a villain with a capital P.

Although at times it might seem that he is slowly turning into a worthy character, according to the creators, this is not the case. In short, she is only pragmatic and realizes that certain steps are important for her survival. However, she doesn’t do anything simply by virtue of being merely evil. With this move, the writers of Baldur’s Gate 3 masterfully subvert the occasional idea that every character longs for redemption. Some don’t want him, and Mithara is one of those characters. But her rendering is perfect. You can see its processing in Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

