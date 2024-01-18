According to the wishes of the PS, for Paul Magnette, the enemy is the (extreme) right and he confirms his candidacy for the post of Prime Minister

This is the first time in many years that the national wishes of the Socialist Party have come to Carole lands. For the occasion, it was in the brand new “Le Hangar” room of the PBA, not yet inaugurated, that they took place in front of an audience of socialists coming from all over Belgium.

An audience of socialists at the PBA for the 2024 wishes of the PS. ©VAN KASTEEL

Paul Magnette is the only one to have held the spittoon, for around ten minutes, before giving way to the party “among comrades”. And he began his speech with a long tirade on the far right. “In 2024, almost half of the countries in the world will vote. But there is the shadow of the return of Trump and even six European countries governed by the extreme right, which is rising everywhere, in France, in the Netherlands… And even here, in the north of the country,” a- he proclaimed in his best-ever orator’s voice. “The extreme right is regression. Every time she is in power, she attacks the weakest. We must take it seriously. Not to be afraid of it, but to take the threat seriously.” He went on to list what he considers to be the victories of the PS in recent years, “but also for 140 years: their heads in the stars and their feet on the ground”, before inviting the militants to fight, at their level, the brown menace. “The challenge of the coming months will be to convince those who are afraid, those who no longer believe in it, who want to give in to the sirens of the extremes. Tell them to believe it, to keep hope! When times get dark, like today, some choose to make them even darker.”

We return to Belgian politics. With an announcement of ambition to become prime minister coupled with a snub for Bart De Wever (N-VA), his best enemy. “Some Flemish people are telling us the end of the country. Everything would be the fault of the Walloons, the fault of Brussels, the fault of the socialists,” continues Paul Magnette. “I want to talk about Bart De Wever, who wants to become prime minister. But I want to tell him: Mr De Wever, when you want to lead a country, you need dreams and ambitions for this country. We must unite citizens rather than disunite them. You simply have to love it.” A return to socialist values ​​and the “suffering of those who have to count every euro every day”, before letting go: “But to get there, we must take our responsibilities. And I am ready to assume my responsibilities.” Thunderous applause from the activists.

The electoral campaign has well and truly begun.

The PS wishes were organized at the PBA in Charleroi. ©VAN KASTEEL

