According to this biography, DPG media CEO Van Thillo has printing ink in his veins, but he does not necessarily want to be contradicted

Belgian entrepreneur Christian Van Thillo is CEO of DPG Media, which publishes Het Parool, de Volkskrant and Trouw, among others. Image Roger Cremers/Lumen

Every year, a group of cycling-mad journalists from the Netherlands and Flanders meet in café Het Sportpaleis in Zingem, the starting point of Kobbegem-Zottegem-Kobbegem. A hundred kilometer race, organized by DPG Media, formerly De Persgroep. The big man of the company, the Belgian media billionaire Christian Van Thillo (61), is also participating. On a supersonic bike, ‘legs shaved and hair combed’, ready for the battle that will ignite in the last twenty kilometers.

35 years after the founding of his company, he still wants to be one of the boys, but that is disappointing, writes journalist Mark Koster in De Belg, a thick biography of Van Thillo that was published on Friday: ‘The race offers a wonderful insight into the pecking order at DPG. Every year it’s hilarious to see how independent minds suddenly behave like covetous fans when the boss shows up.’

The match, Koster writes, invariably ends ‘in a lonely arrival by the boss’.

Van Thillo is one of the largest media magnates in the Netherlands and Belgium. Starting in Flanders with the liberal newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, the socialist De Morgen and the commercial TV channel VTM, he moved to the Netherlands in 2003, where he was given the opportunity to invest in Het Parool, which was trying to break away from the stranglehold of media group PCM. A few months later, there were 23 empty chairs in the editorial office, almost a quarter of the total.

Not a gentle surgeon



Van Thillo, a gifted speaker with charismatic persuasiveness, who is now also in the possession of de Volkskrant, AD, Trouw, NU.nl, Qmusic, Libelle, Margriet, Donald Duck and seven regional newspapers, is not a gentle doctor, as it turns out. from an ominous sentence in Koster’s book. “Van Thillo will address the troops and after that no one will be sure of his job,” he writes after the media mogul has set his eager eyes on the RTL TV channels.

The Belgian is a revealing book, without major revelations. Of course: all the scandals and scandals are in it. The Nazi past of the Van Thillo family, the messing around with subsidies, taxes and political contacts in Brussels. The unsavory arguments with his Dutch counterpart John de Mol. The metoo scandal of its powerful journalism director Jaak Smeets, which was kept out of the newspapers with the knowledge of all editors-in-chief. Squeezing out freelancers.

Toy of clickbait and branded content



Anyone who has been paying attention in recent years would have known it all. The revelation of the book lies mainly in the meticulous way in which Koster, himself an investigative journalist, reconstructs how Van Thillo managed to manipulate a large part of the Flemish and Dutch media. On the positive side: managed to modernize and keep it viable. On the negative side: made a plaything of clickbait and branded content. A portal to DPG’s commercial activities, such as platforms for second-hand cars and vacancies.

According to Koster, Piet Piryns, former editor-in-chief of the Flemish newspaper De Morgen, already saw it happening in the early 1990s: a shift from supply-side journalism to demand-side journalism. “We make the newspaper the way we think it should be made and then we sell it, while Christian thought from the start: we first look at what the demand is, and then we adapt the product accordingly. It has now become the corporate philosophy that every journalist receives from DPG.”

Social function, but also a product



The newspaper is a cultural asset with an important social function. But the newspaper is also simply a product that must be used to earn money to pay the staff, invest in innovations and satisfy the shareholders. The question is: where is the balance? Printing ink flows through Van Thillo’s veins, Koster emphasizes several times. But how big are the dollar signs in his eyes?

Since 2020, the daily management of DPG Media has been in the hands of Erik Roddenhof, a man who, says Koster, has never written a piece himself. “Never mind that he was ever in the line of war, or had a source after him because he wrote something that made people angry.” Roddenhof ‘looks at products and profit margins’. He is a man who is especially good at arithmetic.

Rooster coop where women are gradually welcome



The group committee, the ‘cockhouse’ that manages the company, is located in Belgium and where women have only recently and only gradually been welcomed. “Christian was looking for hard men,” says Inge van Gaal, a former marketing manager, in De Belg. “I fear that Christian thinks deep down that women are less suitable to do this work.”

Van Thillo likes journalism, but not necessarily journalists – and certainly not their urge to have a say in everything and to wave around editorial statutes and collective labor agreements at every opportunity. Who pays decides. And in Van Thillo’s world, those are not the editors. Around him he has gathered a shell of ‘cardinals’, or, in Koster’s rather droning style: demolition workers, executioners and pit bulls. People who have been forcefully put through the DPG car wash. According to Koster, ‘well-paid lackeys and cowardly yes-men who have buried their journalistic hearts in the cellar where their champagne is chilled’. Anyone who does not march with the boss will be dropped.

These are not pleasant texts for those who work at a DPG newspaper.

Mark Koster: The Belgian; Christian Van Thillo, the media king of the Low Countries. Publisher Prometheus, €24.99

What is Mark Koster like?

Mark Koster (1969) is an investigative journalist and co-founder of Follow the Money. He previously wrote De Mol. The most powerful media family in the Netherlands. He was editor-in-chief of Nieuwe Revu and worked for Quote, among others. He also makes the podcast The Juice Show together with Yvonne Coldeweijer.

About the author: Marcel Wiegman has worked for Het Parool for over 25 years. In the past he was a political reporter in Amsterdam and The Hague, nowadays he mainly makes interviews and background stories about the city.

