According to “Wien Today”, construction work at the Signa construction site in Lamarr is…

A report on the ORF television format “Wien Today” suggests that work on the Signa Lamarr construction site is at a standstill.

What will happen next in Vienna with the Signa Lamarr construction site at the former Leiner location on Mariahilfer Strasse has recently been unclear due to the difficulties faced by Rene Benko’s group. Signa always emphasized – there have recently been several (major) bankruptcies within the company network – that construction work continued, while prestige projects in Germany were stopped. The ORF reported on Monday evening that the Lamarr construction site was practically at a standstill.

In “Vienna Today” a local inspection was shown in the “MaHü”, which illustrated that only some clean-up and security work was underway, but not any construction work. Finally, Signa always emphasized that everything during construction was going according to plan. However, these would practically stand still, the ORF reported, also pointing out that there was no current statement from Signa on this topic when asked on Tuesday.

According to original information, the planned high-end department store, including a restaurant on the roof and a hotel, is scheduled to open in 2025. So far only the reinforced concrete frame is standing. Signa’s partner in the project is the Thai Central Group. In Switzerland, according to the plan, this partner will take over Signa’s shares in the Globus department store chain there. It remains to be seen whether a similar approach will take place at the Lamarr department store in Austria.

