According to Zelensky, the United States can continue to support Ukraine

Despite Zelensky’s optimistic stance, there is still no clear indication from Washington that Congress will soon approve the aid package proposed by the White House. Congressional approval is key for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia. This was the most important topic in the meeting between Zelensky and Penny Pritzker, the US representative responsible for the economic recovery of Ukraine.

Zelensky highlighted the importance of American support, emphasizing its wider consequences: “We eagerly await the decisions of Congress regarding further support to Ukraine. This support is significant not only for us, but for all states whose stability depends on the strength of international law.”

US President Joe Biden’s request for more military aid is delayed in Congress due to opposition from Republicans. As a result, neither the Senate nor the House of Representatives appear likely to vote on aid to Kiev in the near future, despite weeks of discussions.

