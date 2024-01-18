Accounting for the Destruction of Historic Mosques in Gaza

#Accounting #Destruction #Historic #Mosques #Gaza

Gaza is home to some of the oldest mosques and churches on earth. But most of these historical places were destroyed by Israeli military attacks.

The BBC World Service has verified a number of religious sites that have been damaged or completely destroyed since the war began in October 2023.

We used local media reports, tips from social media, and satellite photos to count 117 houses of worship reported as damaged or destroyed between October 7 and December 31, 2023.

From there, we have verified the destruction or damage to 72 mosques and two churches although figures from Hamas suggest much higher numbers.

Verifying the damage to the sites that we have recorded is not easy. Satellite photos only show religious buildings that are completely damaged rather than partially damaged. In some cases, our findings are incomplete due to a lack of evidence.

In a Hamas statement, the group said 378 mosques and three churches had been attacked since the war broke out. According to Hamas, although “this is not the first time Israel has targeted mosques with bombing and demolition attacks”, this latest attack “was the most brutal”.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) insists Hamas militias use houses of worship as hideouts and bases to launch attacks.

Immediately destroyed

St Porphyrius Church is believed to be one of the oldest churches in the world. The church is one of the few churches around the Gaza Strip. Most Christians in Gaza, numbering around 1,000 before the war, had close ties to the church environment.

St Porphyrius was the name of a 5th century bishop whose tomb is beneath the church.

Like many Palestinian Christians, Marian Saba and her family sought refuge in the church during the war. They believed that under the protection of the church they would be safe.

However, on October 19, an Israeli missile hit one of the church buildings in the middle of the night. The number of people killed reached 18 and many more were injured.

Soliman, Marian’s 34-year-old brother-in-law, died while protecting his son from a collapsing wall.

“It’s horrible. It’s been a lifetime since I saw a dead body. I don’t know what to say,” he said. “He died instantly.”

Rami Tarazi, who was in one of the church halls when the explosion occurred, said: “The missile was so big that people were covered in white ash.”

“We dragged out 16 people who had been dismembered and two whole bodies,” said Rami.

One of the dead was Rami’s 36-year-old cousin, Suliman. An hour before the incident, Suliman was still “chatting and laughing with” Rami.

The Israeli military confirmed that part of the church was damaged in an attack it launched on a Hamas military command center which it said was near a place of worship.

BBC

Under international humanitarian law, intentionally targeting buildings of worship during conflict is a war crime. However, there are exceptions if these places are used for military purposes.

Videos uploaded by the IDF to social media show members of the Israeli military entering the worship centers they targeted. They then showed underground tunnels and claimed Hamas was using them.

Some of the videos and photos shared online also show how Israeli soldiers harassed places of worship and glorified the extermination.

One photo on

The BBC asked the IDF about this photo but they did not comment.

Professor Georgia Andreou from the Institute of Archeology at University College London has observed the destruction of historical sites in the Gaza Strip. According to him, many of these holy places have significant history.

“This should be seen as part of a broader effort to dismantle the attachment that people have with these sites,” he said.

“This is the worst in my entire life,” Andreou added, commenting on the damage to sacred and historic sites in Gaza.

I miss the sound of the call to prayer

Getty ImagesA number of Palestinian Muslims in the Gaza Strip return to the destroyed mosque to pray.

Most of the mosques in Gaza have been destroyed. In contrast to Palestinian Christians who seek refuge in churches, Palestinian Muslims try to seek refuge far from their houses of worship.

In Khan Younis, we verified the destruction of the Khalil Al-Rahman Mosque, which was previously reported to have been damaged by an airstrike.

Renad Alaa al-Bataa, a devout Muslim, often visits this mosque. For Renad, the Khalil Al-Rahman Mosque was the place where he studied the Koran for the first time. Since the war started, Renad has not visited the mosque.

“Previously, the IDF rarely attacked mosques unless there were allegations of militancy. But this time, they destroyed several beautiful mosques where we grew up and learned about religion,” he said.

BBC

During the week-long ceasefire period in November, Renad said the muezzins built makeshift mosque minarets and recited the call to prayer five times a day amid the ruins of the Al-Rahman Mosque.

For Renad, his peace ended when Israel returned to fighting Hamas.

The most powerful images depicting the destruction at Khan Younis were captured in a video posted on X and viewed nearly 15 million times. This video shows the Khalid bin Al-Walid Mosque which in the blink of an eye was razed to the ground.

According to Chris Partridge, a weapons analyst for the BBC, the video shows precision-guided munitions being dropped from a plane and hitting a mosque. The mosque turned into a cloud of fire and smoke. Partridge added that this ammunition can be recognized by its accuracy.

Of all the religious sites we have verified, it is not known how many were destroyed by the IDF or how many were used by Hamas. The IDF insists it acted in accordance with international law to dismantle Hamas’ military and administrative capabilities and took early action to avoid civilian casualties.

The IDF did not comment on the destruction of the Khalid Bin Al-Waleed Mosque and the Khalil Al-Rahman Mosque.

When many of Gaza’s places of worship were destroyed, the power of faith increasingly played a role in achieving peace of mind for Palestinians who were fleeing death.

Marian Saba and her family continued to take refuge in Saint Porphyrius Church along with around 300 other people. They all hold Sunday Mass every week.

Nine days after the church was destroyed, Marian’s daughter underwent baptism. Marian had mixed feelings. On the one hand, this is a moment full of happiness. On the other hand, he was worried that his son would be killed without being baptized.

In the Rafah refugee camp filled with displaced Palestinians, Renad Alaa al-Bataa feels homesick for his house and mosque in Khan Younis which are far from the eyes of the eye.

Instagram is now Renad’s diary and nostalgia often touches his heart. He often uploads photos from his past life, including when he was still studying to become a dentist.

The Koran, which he read every day, kept his peace: “The Koran makes life less difficult at night. If only you knew how gloomy the nights in Gaza are.”

Journalist Mehid Musawi contributed to this article.

