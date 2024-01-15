Accusations against ex-coach: Hermoso: “When we went to sleep, we had to leave the door open”

#Accusations #excoach #Hermoso #sleep #leave #door #open

Jorge Vilda hugs Jennifer Hermoso at the 23 World Cup.

The kissing scandal at the 2023 Women’s World Cup not only cost association head Luis Rubiales his job, but also coach Jorge Vilda. Jenni Hermoso is now reporting on questionable practices by her former coach.

Just over two weeks after winning the World Cup final against England, the Spanish football association RFEF parted ways with coach Jorge Vilda.

As an ally of association boss Luis Rubiales, Vilda had to vacate his post in the wake of the kissing scandal, and player Jenni Hermoso is now reporting on questionable practices by her former coach.

Vilda was already criticized before the tournament, and several players announced their retirement in the run-up to the World Cup.

Jenni Hermoso spoke on the show “Planeta Calleja” (via Marca) about her relationship with former Spanish national coach Jorge Vilda, who is now coach of the Morocco women’s national team after his dismissal.

“When we went to sleep, we had to leave the door open and wait for him to come in at night so he could talk to us,” said Hermoso. Vilda claimed that this was the only time he could talk to us in person.

The 33-year-old striker also reports on the control mania that prevailed under his leadership. “When we went shopping, he would wait for us and ask us what we had in our bags,” said the 106-time international.

The 42-year-old, who had been in office since 2015, was criticized for his methods. In 2022, several players rebelled against their coach and resigned from the national team. At that time the association supported Vilda.

Friend of the fired association president Rubiales

He also caused great outrage when, like other football officials, he applauded the association boss Luis Rubiales, who has since been suspended and resigned from the world association FIFA, at a meeting of the Spanish association at the end of August after his defense speech.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the mouth during the trophy presentation after the World Cup final in August. The incident caused an outcry. Rubiales resigned, although he denied wrongdoing. He said the kiss was consensual. Hermoso, however, emphasized that the kiss was unwanted and that Rubiales and his staff tried to get her and her family to downplay the incident.

The Spanish public prosecutor’s office accuses Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion in the trial. If found guilty, he could face a prison sentence of one to four years or a fine.