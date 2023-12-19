#Accused #drunk #CSKA #leaves #team

CSKA defender Bradley de Neuer is about to return to the Netherlands, the media in his homeland speculate. He is married to the second division local ADO Den Haag. The football player’s father – Gerard de Neuer, also hinted at this possible transfer. He explained that he will become the personal coach of his son and Guillermo Siereveld, who currently plays for ADO Den Haag.

Gerard has an enviable career as a footballer. He has played for Sparta (Rotterdam), Heerenveen, Feyenoord and Dordrecht. He has been a coach since 2009, and most recently he was an assistant in Sparta (Rotterdam).

The information from the low country confirms those from the “Army” that Bradley de Noyer will most likely leave CSKA around the New Year. The defender still cannot recover from a serious injury, which effectively stops the termination of his contract with the “Reds”. We remind you that the “tulip” was recently involved in a scandal, after the torturer of the campaigner Ivan Velchev – Kyustendiletsa accused him of regularly going to rehab drunk, writes “Mach Telegraf”