Acda and De Munnik surprised by the success of their reunion: ‘People can also say: ‘Is that necessary?” | Show

Thomas Acda and Paul de Munnik can look back on a wonderful year. The two reunited as a musical duo after a number of years, to the delight of the audience. But the great interest in their reunion came as a surprise. “I can honestly say that I found one sold-out Ziggo Dome quite a challenge,” they say in conversation with the ANP.

Showredactie

25-12-23, 12:22

