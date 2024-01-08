Acer comes with new Radeon RX 7000 video cards in Nitro and Predator series – Computer – News

#Acer #Radeon #video #cards #Nitro #Predator #series #Computer #News

Acer is launching four new separate Radeon RX 7000 video cards. The company is launching Nitro variants of the RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT and the RX 7600 XT announced on Monday. The manufacturer also shows a Predator BiFrost RX 7800 XT. The video cards will be released this quarter.

The Acer Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7800 XT is the highest positioned model that Acer releases. This video card has a vapor chamber cooler with three fans on the front. According to Acer, the video card has a game clock of 2254MHz and a boost clock of 2565MHz. The video card will be 281.9mm long, 117.9mm high and 61.4mm thick. This gives the GPU a triple-slot design, Acer says. The video card will be available in Europe this quarter for 599 euros.

The manufacturer also comes with a Nitro version of the RX 7800 XT. This has the same GPU, but has a simpler cooler with two fans. The clock speeds are the same as those of the Predator BiFrost variant. Acer also comes with a Nitro RX 7700 XT, also with a cooler with two fans. Both video cards take up 2.5 slots and are 279mm long. The Acer Nitro RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT will also be available this quarter for 519 and 579 euros respectively.

Finally, Acer introduces a Nitro variant of the recently announced RX 7600 XT. This video card, which was introduced by AMD on Monday, has 16GB of memory. Acer’s Nitro variant will again have two fans, but will be slightly less long at 268mm. This Nitro RX 7600 XT will be released in February, according to Acer. The manufacturer does not mention a more specific release date and does not mention a suggested retail price.

From left to right: The Acer Predator BiFrost RX 7800 XT, Acer Nitro RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT, and the Acer Nitro RX 7600 XT.