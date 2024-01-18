Acer presented new AMD Radeon video cards for pro gamers | News block

#Acer #presented #AMD #Radeon #video #cards #pro #gamers #News #block

As part of CES 2024, Acer recently presented the latest range of video cards, which bring a serious novelty to the portfolio, thanks to their high performance and very friendly – relative price tags.

Let’s start the series with the Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC, which with its 16 GB GDDR6 memory and 624 Gbps bandwidth will rightfully become a favorite of pro gamers. The video card with PCIe 4.0 and dual PCIe 8-PIN connectors combines the power of the AMD RDNA 3 chipset with Acer’s latest technological developments. According to Acer’s communication, gamers can expect a significant increase in performance and efficiency.

The game clock rate of up to 2254 MHz and the boost clock rate of up to 2565 MHz promise a pleasant experience, which is kept cool by the robust cooling system with three Predator FrostBlade 3.0 fans. The 281.9 x 117.9 x 61.4 mm, 3-slot graphics card has one HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 2.1 ports.

The Acer Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC will be available from a starting price of 599 Euros.

Acer Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC

We open the line of Nitro cards with the Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC and Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT OC cards, which also include AMD RDNA 3 computing units, which means a combination of unified ray tracing and artificial intelligence accelerators, and this is appropriate basic for both 1440p and 4K games. The Nitro Radeon RX 7700 card is clocked at 2276 MHz with a boost clock of 2599 MHz, while the Nitro Radeon RX 7800 is clocked at 2254 MHz with a boost clock of 2565 MHz.

The cards feature dual Nitro FrostBlade ring fans, and a dual ball bearing system reduces noise. 279 x 129.62 x 50.42 mm video cards with 2.5 slot design have one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 2.1 expansion slots.

The Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC will be available from a starting price of 579 Euros.



The Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT OC will be available from a starting price of 519 Euros.

Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC

The Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC received 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM, which is associated with a bandwidth of 288 Gbps, and the clock signal can be up to 2539 MHz, while the boost clock signal can reach 2810 MHz. The VGA also received the dual Nitro FrostBlade ring fan and the dual ball bearing system. The housing of the card is reinforced with a copper base, and the back is aluminum.

The dimensions of the compact graphics card are 265.1 x 111.2 x 40.1 mm, 2.5, and one HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 2.1 ports await. The maximum digital resolution card of 7680 x 4320 pixels supports the simultaneous display of 4 monitors.

No information has yet been received about the expected price of the Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC.

All video cards mentioned above will arrive in our region in the first quarter of 2024.

Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC