Acer shows four gaming monitors, including 57″ mini LED monitor for 2499 euros – Computer – News

#Acer #shows #gaming #monitors #including #mini #LED #monitor #euros #Computer #News

Acer will release four gaming monitors in Belgium and the Netherlands next quarter, including a 57″ mini LED screen with a resolution of 7680×2160 pixels. There is also a smaller mini LED screen and two OLED monitors.

The 57″ screen has a curvature of 1000R and an aspect ratio of 32:9. The screen, called Predator Z57, has two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, and can be used with picture-by-picture or picture- display multiple sources simultaneously in-picture. The monitor has a maximum brightness of 1000cd/m², supports 98 percent of the DCI-P3 spectrum, has a refresh rate of 120Hz and has 2304 mini LED zones.

The Predator X34 V3 has just as many mini LED zones. This screen measures 34 inches and has an aspect ratio of 21:9. The resolution is 3440×1440 pixels and the screen has a curvature of 1500R. The X34 V3 has the same maximum brightness as the Z57, but supports 94 percent less of the DCI-P3 spectrum. The 34″ model has a refresh rate of 180Hz and a GTG response time of 1ms. This screen has two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 connection. The X39 costs 1299 euros.

In addition to the two mini LED screens, Acer will launch two OLED models in the second quarter. This concerns a 39″ and a 34″ version, both of which have a resolution of 3440×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. The screens have an 800R curvature and support 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. The X39 costs 1499 euros and the X34 V3 costs 899 euros. All displays support AMD FreeSync Premium and have a USB Type-C-90W-PD port.

Acer Predator Z57