Acer takes on Samsung with a ‘beast’ of a monitor

#Acer #takes #Samsung #beast #monitor

Acer has announced a whopper of a curved screen for gamers. The Predator Z57 is a well-chosen name, because it is a ‘monstrous’ monitor: 57 inches, 120 Hz, miniLED and a high resolution. Acer now has a direct rival for Samsung’s large gaming monitor.

Article continues after advertisement

The new Acer Predator Z57 has a resolution of 7680 x 2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 32:9. The screen uses mini-LED backlighting for better contrast. The monitor will be launched on the market in the second quarter.

Two game consoles at the same time

The peak brightness is 1000 nits, the screen supports HDR and images from multiple video sources simultaneously. You can see them side by side in a split screen or picture-in-picture. You can even play two games at the same time from game consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, because you connect them via the two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Further on board: a 90W USB-C PD port, a DisplayPort 1.3 port and dual 10W speakers. The adjustable stand allows you to tilt, rotate and raise or lower the screen.

Article continues after advertisement

Samsung

With the Predator Z57, Acer competes with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, also a curved 57-inch monitor.

That Samsung screen has a higher refresh rate (240 Hz) and now has a lower price, well under 2000 euros. That is cheaper than the recommended retail price of the new Acer screen: 2399 euros.

Acer is also making a new attempt at 3D gaming with the SpatialLabs View 27. That is a 27-inch 4K stereoscopic 3D screen, for which you do not need glasses to see the 3D effect. That screen will appear soon for around 2000 euros.

The manufacturer is also launching a new laptop with such a 3D screen. This Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop has a 15.6-inch UHD screen and comes with a number of AI apps for making 3D creations, for example. The laptop is available from 1499 euros.

Read more news from the CES 2024 gadget fair.

read more

Stylishly position your monitor at eye level: is this setup recommended?