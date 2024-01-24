Acticor Biotech: the surge continues, hopes in stroke -January 24, 2024 at 4:46 p.m.

Acticor Biotech shares continued to soar on the Paris Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the day after the biopharmaceutical company presented positive results in strokes.

At 4:30 p.m., the stock jumped by more than 17%, once again marking one of the strongest gains on the Parisian market in volumes that remained particularly strong.

The value had already soared by almost 40% yesterday following the publication in the journal ‘The Lancet Neurology’ of the promising results of the phase 1b/2a study which had been presented for the first time at the European conference Stroke Organization (ESOC) in 2022.

‘This sudden upward movement is a little unexpected given that the main results presented in the article were already known, but their publication in a publication as prestigious as The Lancet Neurology comes, in our opinion, to reinforce the market’s confidence in the therapeutic potential of the drug candidate developed by Acticor’, reacts Jamila El Bougrini, analyst dedicated to the health and biotechnology sectors at Invest Securities.

‘The stock suffered from a lack of newsflow recently and these data provide a positive boost by confirming that there is indeed potential in the emergency treatment of stroke, where the medical need is significant.’ , adds the analyst.

‘We are increasingly seeing clinical results that have already been revealed being more praised when they are published in scientific journals, as additional scientific and medical validation of their clinical proof of concept,’ she observes.

‘It is clear that these strong increases, often observed during media campaigns aimed at recalling the positive clinical results already obtained, are an opportunity for fundraising,’ adds the analyst.

‘In the case of Acticor, we know that current availability makes it possible to cover needs until June 2024 and that fundraising of at least 4.5 million euros must be launched during the 1st quarter of this year’, recalls Jamila El Bougrini.

‘Yesterday’s announcement and the strong increase in the stock that it has caused, thus offers them a good window of opportunity with a view to launching a fundraising campaign’, concludes the biotech specialist.

In a study published at the beginning of the week, Invest Securities recalled that the cardiovascular field remained a subject very popular with ‘big pharmas’, adding that good results in phase II/III could potentially
open the way for Acticor to discussions with potential partners.

