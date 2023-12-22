Action group XR may not block the A10 near Amsterdam, alternative location designated | Domestic

#Action #group #block #A10 #Amsterdam #alternative #location #designated #Domestic

AMSTERDAM – Extinction Rebellion (XR) is not allowed to demonstrate on the A10 near Amsterdam on Saturday, December 30. The climate activists must move their protest to the Amstelveenseweg in the capital. Mayor Femke Halsema decided this on Friday after consultation with the police and the Public Prosecution Service.

XR wants to block the A10 from 12 noon on December 30 near the former ING head office. The action group demands that the bank stop financing and providing services to the fossil industry. ING has not been in the Zuidas for almost ten years, but according to XR the location is “symbolic.” The former head office, which is called the shoe or the clap skate, is a well-known landmark from the A10.

However, according to the municipality, a highway is “irresponsible as a demonstration location.” The A10 is five lanes wide and travels at about 100 kilometers per hour. The road is also an important route for emergency services, because the VU hospital is nearby, and for traffic to and from North Holland. “Blocking the A10 will lead to traffic congestion and long traffic jams,” the municipality said.

The designated location on the Amstelveenseweg is also close to the old ING headquarters. According to the municipality, this does justice to “the desired symbolism, without the major risks and disruption.”

Impact

A spokesperson for It is outlined that there have already been numerous demonstrations at ING branches, but that no response has been given and nothing has been done by the bank. “It is time to enter the escalation ladder.” XR also believes that the demonstration on the A10 can be done safely and wants to ensure this together with the municipality.

