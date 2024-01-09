Action in Galant: Police arrested two meth dealers. It is also supposed to be the head of a drug group

#Action #Galant #Police #arrested #meth #dealers #supposed #drug #group

KR PZ Trnava |MM| Police officers from the criminal police claimed another successful hit. They stopped 2 men from the streets of Galanta who were supposed to be selling meth and marijuana there.

THE GREATEST DARKNESS WAS NOT UNDER THE LAMP

The police arrested the men in broad daylight, not far from the police department and the district attorney’s office. Even in these places, dealers were supposed to sell drugs to other people. They had to be extremely careful and managed to hide their activities for a long time.

The regional criminal police managed to gather enough evidence through operative activity to be able to carry out a police action and detain the persons.

During house searches, a search of a car and non-residential premises, the police seized several plastic bags with an unknown crystalline substance and a brown dried plant. Expertise confirmed that it was several dozen doses of methamphetamine and marijuana.

THE MEN HAVE BEEN ACCUSED OF DEALING

The investigator accused 2 Galantians, aged 34 and 42, of the particularly serious crime of illegal production of narcotic and psychotropic substances, poisons or precursors, their possession and trading with them as accomplices.

According to the law, both defendants may be sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison. At the same time, the police officers filed a petition for their custodial prosecution.

THE WORK OF THE POLICE WAS ALSO APPRECIATED BY THE LOCALS

In connection with the case, we also received a nice thank you in our messenger:

Many thanks to OČTK, who took justice into their own hands and managed to detain the head of the drug group, and no contacts stopped them.

This action deserves the promotion of some investigators, and we will try to let the new boss and minister know it. When they want justice, such investigators should be respected and appreciated. We also thank you on behalf of the city of Galanta.