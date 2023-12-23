Action of the year: Mota-Engil – Economy

#Action #year #MotaEngil #Economy

“The value of the company is not reflected in the share price.” It was January 31st, Carlos Mota dos Santos had just taken over as CEO of Mota-Engil and said, in an interview with Negócios, that the construction company should be worth around one billion euros in market capitalization. Analysts agreed and investors validated it. The mark was reached on September 12th and the share price – by far the biggest annual increase in the Lisbon stock exchange’s main index – didn’t stop there.

Mota-Engil’s price per share more than tripled throughout 2023 on the PSI. And even after this performance, the average target price indicated by analysts who follow the securities still indicates that there is potential for appreciation, reflecting the growth perspective.

In the first nine months of this year, the construction company’s turnover exceeded 4 billion euros, which represents a growth of 66% compared to the same period last year and which exceeds the turnover for the entire year 2022. Profits have grown to 51 million euros, also above the previous year, which had already been the best in the last 10 years in terms of net results.

With the order book successively renewing records, the big boost to the action came in August, when Mota-Engil revised upwards the targets of its strategic plan for 2026. It now expects to achieve a turnover of more than 6 thousand that year. million euros, justifying the review with the “early achievement of some indicators before the end of the expected time period”.

The new objectives include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 955 million euros – 60% in the engineering and construction business – (when the plan presented in November 2021 pointed to 670 million) and a result net of 180 million euros (compared to the previous target of 105 million).

“The robust entry of orders was partially reflected in the high levels of execution (and the revision of the ‘guidance’) which leads us to believe that the gains collected since the beginning of the year have not yet come to an end”, said the analysts at CaixaBank/BPI, in a note to customers at the end of November.

With each share currently worth 3.95 euros (which corresponds to a market capitalization of 1,212 million euros and a valuation in 2023 of 237.61%), it is still far from the historic highs of 7.10 euros reached in 2007 “All attention must be focused on reaching historic highs and the ability to maintain such a high level of premiums”, concluded the investment bank.