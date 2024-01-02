Action-packed survival shooter for the PC: Indie hit free today in the Epic Games Store

#Actionpacked #survival #shooter #Indie #hit #free #today #Epic #Games #Store

As part of the Epic Games Store’s Christmas promotion, users can secure new games for free every day until January 4th. For the next 24 hours you can fight your way through several hordes of the night for free with the indie shooter “20 Minutes Till Dawn”.

At the end of the year, game lovers can once again benefit from free games and attractive discounts in the Epic Games Store.

From December 20th until the new year there will be a new free game every day, which will then be completely free to download for 24 hours.

The puzzle game “20 Minutes Till Dawn” worth 4.49 euros can be downloaded completely free of charge until January 3rd, 5 p.m.

The manufacturer describes the game as follows:

In 20 Minutes Till Dawn, face the onslaught of endless hordes and survive the night. Create dynamic builds from a variety of weapons, runes and special abilities to survive for 20 minutes. Are you strong enough to see the light of day again, or will you allow the creatures of the night to devour you?

20 Minutes Till Dawn: Can you face and survive the hordes of the night? Image: Photo: Epic Games

Each free game is unlocked for 24 hours – rotation is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. every day. The Epic Games Store does not reveal in advance which games are offered for free. So let yourself be surprised!

In addition to the free games, users can also look forward to discount campaigns. Many games in the Epic Games Store are reduced by up to 75 percent. There is also a discount voucher worth 10 euros, which can be redeemed for purchases of 15 euros or more.

