Action plans to prevent accidents

All stakeholders are invited to contribute to the prevention of traffic accidents.

Too many traffic accidents lately. The Ministry of Transport and Meteorology reacts. Action plans have been put in place in relation to all means of transport such as bush taxis, motorcycles, trucks, but also in relation to pedestrians. “Actions will be taken to limit traffic accidents. We are in the implementation phase at the moment,” said a source at the Land Transport Agency (ATT), at this ministry, yesterday. In detail, the ministry’s cooperation with public transport will be refocused, to ensure road safety. Numbers to contact in the event of any comments on the conduct of the carrier, for example, will be displayed on the buses. For two-wheelers, there will be a rapprochement with the association of motorcycle riders. A meeting with these carriers is planned to take place today. Awareness raising will be carried out. And other measures will be discussed.

Furthermore, the production and broadcast of the program dedicated to education and public awareness on the Highway Code (Aro lozan’ny fifamoivoizana), on the national channel, will continue. This is not the first time that a series of unfortunate events like these, having cost the lives of many people, have occurred. Almost every time, measures are announced. This ministry has indicated, in 2022, the development of a new text relating to the use of two-wheelers, which plans to require a driving license for all categories of motorcycles. This draft text is still pending. Administrative measures and sanctions in the event of a traffic accident have been updated, still in 2022, authorizing the withdrawal of the driver’s driving license, the withdrawal of the operating license for the cooperative, the definitive suspension of a repeat offender driver, on public transport. Several months later, the accidents come back with a vengeance.

According to a technician, the main cause of traffic accidents in Madagascar is the lack of knowledge of the Highway Code, in particular for two-wheeler drivers. “Speeding, overtaking on the right, drinking on the handlebars, etc.” “It is important that anyone who uses sidewalks and roads has a good understanding of the Highway Code and its functions,” notes this source.

Miangalya Ralitera