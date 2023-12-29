Active bonuses TODAY, December 29: how to receive subsidies from the Homeland in 5 steps? | how to receive Homeland Bonds | Why am I not getting the bonuses?

#Active #bonuses #TODAY #December #receive #subsidies #Homeland #steps #receive #Homeland #Bonds #bonuses

To receive financial subsidies in your Sistema Patria wallet, it is crucial to stay active on the platform. How to achieve it? Just follow these steps.

Check HERE why you are not receiving the active Homeland Bonds TODAY in Venezuela. | Photo: Libero Composition

December 2023 Bonuses | The Sistema Patria, the platform in charge of distributing economic aid from the Venezuelan government, has launched an information campaign on social networks to encourage program participants to update their profiles. This action will facilitate receive the subsidies corresponding to December 2023.

The initiative arose from numerous complaints that Patria received through platform X, indicating that the benefits were not being delivered. Next, we detail how to receive the assignments of the benefits announced by Maduro without problems.

How to receive Homeland Bonds?

For receive the Homeland Bonds in Venezuelafollow these steps:

Log in to the Patria System.

Click on ‘Wallet’ and then go to ‘withdrawal’.

Select the source wallet, amount and destination of the funds.

Press the ‘Continue’ button and then ‘OK’.

Finally, the system will show you that the operation was a success and you can withdraw the money at any branch of the affiliated bank.

Why don’t I receive the Homeland Bonds?

Next, we will present you a list of actions that prevent the Homeland Bonds from being deposited in your wallet. We remind you to always keep your data and that of your family updated.

You have registered your phone number in different accounts on the platform.

The bank account number you use differs from that registered in Patria.

You have made transfers of funds or subsidized gasoline to individuals who were not registered as part of your family unit.

You forgot to update your personal information, such as phone number, address or email, on the platform.

How do I get the December 2023 BONUSES?

If you have not yet achieved access a bonus granted by the Government of Venezuela Through the Patria System, HERE we will provide you with guidelines to improve your profile and become an ideal candidate for these subsidies.

Update your profile information with verifiable data.

Change your password regularly to increase the security of your account and keep it active

Pay special attention to the surveys and respond to them promptly each month.

Verify or update your email address.

Make sure your cell phone number is up to date, as notifications are sent via SMS.

Review and update your bank account, since any error could prevent you from accessing the TODAY bonus.

Update your Homeland card and verify that the serial and code are correct.

Review and update the family nucleus data, remembering that only children can register in this section. In addition, each member of the household must enter the Patria System and accept the head of the family.

If you are abroad, it is advisable to refrain from entering from that country. Otherwise, the system may withdraw the bonuses.

Active bonds TODAY, December 29

These are the NEW BONDS of the Homeland active in December 2023:

Humanized birth

Breastfeeding

Jose Gregorio Hernandez

Homes of the Homeland

100% Greater Love

Family Economy

100% Schooling

First Special Bonus

Co-responsibility and Training Bonus

Economic War Bond

Secondary Education Bonus

Popular Cultivators Bonus

