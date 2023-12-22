#Actively #managed #funds #full #bag #shares

Actively managed funds “with a full bag” of shares

Marcin Mierzwa

December 22, 2023, 1:50 p.m

I admit that I do not fully understand the investment philosophy used by active investment funds. Logically, such a fund should increase the share of shares in the portfolio during declines, and gradually get rid of these shares during increases. But I also understand the logic of increasing the share of stocks in the portfolio when the risk appears to be decreasing and keeping the share of stocks in the portfolio lower when the risk appears to be increasing. This is a strategy that makes sense in a trend that is really extended in time. The question is whether this situation applies to the current reality?

In any case, as it turns out, actively managed funds at the end of October had an exposure to shares of around 24%, while currently they exceed 97%. Well, there is not much potential to increase this position. It is possible to reduce it.

The content of the above analysis is solely an expression of the personal views of its author and does not constitute an investment recommendation within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding technical means for the objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and the disclosure of vested interests or indications of conflicts of interest. Accordingly, the Stooq website and the author do not bear any responsibility for investment decisions made on its basis.

Latest comments

Better data from the USA

22 gru, 14:36

Eurusd attacks the resistance around 1.1

22 gru, 13:25

The gold rate is doing better and better

22 gru, 13:08

Mark Zuckerberg sells Meta shares

22 gru, 12:41

Nike’s share price falls in over-the-counter trading after disappointing forecasts

22 gru, 12:11

The Conference Board’s Leading Indicators Index is in the red for 20 months

22 gru, 11:38

The ratio of put options to call options after their minimum?

22 gru, 10:58

The American “street” is the most optimistic in over 2.5 years

22 gru, 9:51

Minor changes at the beginning of trading

22 gru, 9:28

RSS more comments…AutoQuote – automatic updating system

quotes, charts and other website content.

· ON – System enabled (default)

· OFF – System turned off

The system is active for 20 minutes.

To enable it again, refresh the page

If you notice a problem, report it to us

AQ