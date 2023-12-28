Activision CEO Bobby Kotick is resigning

#Activision #CEO #Bobby #Kotick #resigning

December 28, 2023

After Microsoft officially acquired gaming company Activision Blizzard in October, it was already known that Activision’s longtime CEO Bobby Kotick would stay on for a few more months to help with the acquisition. His last working day will be Friday, December 29.

The leadership team for Activision Publishing, Blizzard and King remains unchanged, as does the way the studios and business units are run. The leadership will report to Matt Booty, the recently appointed president of Game Content and Studios at Microsoft.

A separate memo notes that Jill Braff is the new head of ZeniMax/Bethesda Studios.

A number of other Activision Blizzard executives will depart in March 2024, including Thomas Tippl, the vice chairman of Activision Blizzard. Others will leave in January and December 2023, including Blizzard and King vice chairman Humam Sakhnini.