Activision will shut down COD game if cheaters use aimassist with mouse – Gaming – News

#Activision #shut #COD #game #cheaters #aimassist #mouse #Gaming #News

Activision says it has improved the Ricochet anti-cheat, so it now takes action when users with a mouse and keyboard enable aimassist. Ricochet then ends the game. If cheaters use aimassist more often, ‘additional action on the account’ will follow.

Ricochet can now recognize when users deploy tools to enable aimassist while using a mouse and keyboard, writes Activision. Normally aimassist only works if the user has a controller. There is software that adds aimassist to players with a mouse, but there is also software that can make Call of Duty think that the gamer is playing with a controller, so that the game itself turns on aimassist.

Activision’s anti-cheat tool Ricochet can now recognize the use of such tools and then close the game. If the player uses such tools more often, ‘additional action’ follows. By this the developer is probably referring to account bans. The anti-aimassist tool works on Warzone, Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare 2.