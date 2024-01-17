Activision will shut down COD game if cheaters use aimassist with mouse – Gaming – News

#Activision #shut #COD #game #cheaters #aimassist #mouse #Gaming #News

Activision says it has improved the Ricochet anti-cheat, so it now takes action when users with a mouse and keyboard enable aimassist. Ricochet then ends the game. If cheaters use aimassist more often, ‘additional action on the account’ will follow.

Ricochet can now recognize when users deploy tools to enable aimassist while using a mouse and keyboard, writes Activision. Normally aimassist only works if the user has a controller. There is software that adds aimassist to players with a mouse, but there is also software that can make Call of Duty think that the gamer is playing with a controller, so that the game itself turns on aimassist.

Activision’s anti-cheat tool Ricochet can now recognize the use of such tools and then close the game. If the player uses such tools more often, ‘additional action’ follows. By this the developer is probably referring to account bans. The anti-aimassist tool works on Warzone, Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare 2.

Also Read:  Child pornography content discovered in an image database used to train generative AI

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The daughter of Garrido and Corbière, who calls herself “anti-Semitic”, in police custody for advocating terrorism
The daughter of Garrido and Corbière, who calls herself “anti-Semitic”, in police custody for advocating terrorism
Posted on
Baby head weighing 850 kilos arrives at the museum, but that’s not even the hardest job: 9 mega operations | Show
Baby head weighing 850 kilos arrives at the museum, but that’s not even the hardest job: 9 mega operations | Show
Posted on
Singles in Szczyrk on Wednesday
Singles in Szczyrk on Wednesday
Posted on
get it out, I want to stay alive’
get it out, I want to stay alive’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News