Actor Alec Baldwin charged again with manslaughter: ‘The trigger was pulled’

AFPActor Alec Baldwin

NOS Nieuws•gisteren, 22:12

Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with manslaughter in the US state of New Mexico. The actor shot in 2021 during the shooting of the film Rust camerawoman Halyna Hutchins dead with a revolver.

Last year it was announced that the actor would not be prosecuted for her death. According to the prosecutor, there is now enough new evidence to have him appear before the jury.

The shooting incident took place on a film set in New Mexico in 2021. The actor twice pulled a gun from the holster. The second time it went off, after which a bullet hit the camera woman. A director was injured.

Baldwin has always maintained that he never pulled the trigger. The new research would show that this is the case.

The revolver was damaged after an FBI investigation. Experts have reconstructed the weapon to get a good picture of the weapon that caused the deadly incident. Research has also been done on the cartridge of the revolver.

The gun should never have been loaded during the shooting. The weapons expert responsible for the weapons on set has always said he was innocent. Her trial starts in February.