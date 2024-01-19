Actor Alec Baldwin prosecuted for manslaughter over the film Rust | Gossip

#Actor #Alec #Baldwin #prosecuted #manslaughter #film #Rust #Gossip

American actor Alec Baldwin is being prosecuted for manslaughter in connection with the western film Rust. Camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was killed on set by a revolver that turned out to be loaded. A so-called grand jury in the US state of New Mexico has indicted Baldwin.

Baldwin (65) was first charged in January 2023, but the case was dropped three months later after his team of lawyers raised doubts about the weapon used to kill him on the set of Rust Hutchins in October 2021. They claim there was something wrong with the gun. Baldwin has maintained since the incident that he never pulled the trigger and that the gun went off on its own.

Research conducted last summer has now shown that such a weapon, a Colt .45, can only fire when the trigger is pulled. “This fatal incident was therefore the result of the trigger being pulled manually,” the report states. “Although Alec Baldwin has repeatedly denied that he did so, the tests, research and observations show that it cannot be otherwise.” That’s why Baldwin is now being charged again. If convicted, he could face up to 1.5 years in prison.

The trial against Hannah Gutierrez Reed will begin on February 21. She was responsible for the weapons on the film set, and has therefore been charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

