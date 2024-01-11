Actor Armie Hammer and fiance split | Gossip

#Actor #Armie #Hammer #fiance #split #Gossip

Actor Armie Hammer and his fiancée Marina Gris have split. Gris announced this on Instagram. There she also shared that the breakup does not have to do with the rape allegations against Hammer.

“I must announce that this is the end of my journey with Armie, a chapter that has been very personal and of great significance in my life,” writes 26-year-old Gris. She and 37-year-old Hammer broke up a month ago. Gris added that she is “aware of the stories going around,” but that her experiences with Hammer “are positive and in no way resemble the allegations.”

Several women have shared in recent years that the actor, best known from the film Call me by your name, forced them to perform sexual acts, that he was violent and sent messages revealing himself as a cannibal. Hammer has always denied the stories. Last year it was announced that Hammer will not be prosecuted.

