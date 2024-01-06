Actor Christian Oliver and his daughters, aged 10 and 12, died in a plane crash

#Actor #Christian #Oliver #daughters #aged #died #plane #crash

Four people were killed when a plane crashed in the Caribbean on Thursday. Among the victims are 51-year-old actor Christian Oliver and his two young daughters.

A statement released by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said the tragedy occurred off the island of Becca. The small single-engine plane was flying from JFMitchell’s Paget Farm Airport to St. Lucia, according to People.

“A few moments after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and crashed into the ocean,” local authorities said. – Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coastguard was alerted and rushed to Paget Farm, Bequia and led the rescue.’

Authorities identified the three passengers on the plane as 51-year-old Christian Klepser, known by the stage name Christian Oliver, and his two daughters, 10-year-old Madita and 12-year-old Annik. The pilot was identified as Robert Sachs, who owned the plane.

The bodies of the pilot and passengers were recovered from the aircraft and water by the SVG Coast Guard, according to authorities. The victims were later pronounced dead.

Christian Oliver has starred in such films as “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, “The Good German”, “Speed ​​Racer”, ” Valkyrie” (“Valkyrie”), in the series “Cobra 11” (“Cobra 11”), “Sense8”.

On January 1, Mr. Oliver shared a photo from the beach on Instagram and wrote: “Greetings from heaven!”

After news of his death broke, actress Bai Ling shared a touching post on Instagram.

“Dear Christian Oliver. With tears in my eyes, I cannot express the sadness I felt when he called me not long ago to tell me that the plane he was flying in had crashed and everyone including his two beautiful daughters and the pilot had died! in the Caribbean. Where he was on vacation,” she wrote.

“I just couldn’t believe it was true, the last time we filmed in Hollywood was December 20th, 2023, right before Christmas,” added B. Ling, who shared a photo with Christian.

The bodies of the victims have reportedly been taken to the morgue, where an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

As the publication “St. Vincent Times,” several residents said they heard a popping sound as the plane took off.

“It sounded like the vehicle was stalling,” local resident Danroy Joseph told the publication.