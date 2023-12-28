Actor Danny Masterson transferred to prison for serving prison sentence | Movies & Series

#Actor #Danny #Masterson #transferred #prison #serving #prison #sentence #Movies #Series

That ’70s Showactor Danny Masterson has been transferred to a prison in the US state of California to serve his prison sentence, reports People. The American actor was sentenced to thirty years in prison in September.

The 47-year-old actor’s police photo was also shared. On it he wears an orange prison overall.

In 2017, Masterson’s first victim came forward with her story. A total of three women have accused the actor of rape at his home between 2001 and 2003.

The women are former members of the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member. After the accusations, Masterson was immediately removed from the Netflix series The Ranch written.

The actor was eventually found guilty of two charges of rape. Masterson’s lawyer has already announced that the actor will appeal.

“Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he was convicted and we and the appellate attorneys, the best and brightest in the country, are confident that this conviction will be overturned,” the lawyer said after the verdict.