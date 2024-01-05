Actor David Soul, known for Starsky & Hutch, has passed away

#Actor #David #Soul #Starsky #Hutch #passed

Hutch (links) en Starsky in 1975

NOS News•today, 4:25 PM•Adjusted today, 4:49 PM

Actor David Soul has died at the age of 80. He was best known for his role in a television series Starsky & Hutchin which he played Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson.

Starsky & Hutch was a very popular police series in the 1970s. The pair of Starsky and Hutch drove around in a bright red Ford Torino and tried to solve crimes in California.

The role of Starsky was played by Paul Michael Glaser.

David Soul was born in the United States, but lived in Great Britain for a long time and later acquired British nationality.

He married five times. His last wife, Helen Snell, told the BBC that he died yesterday surrounded by his family. “He did many extraordinary things, as an actor, storyteller and dear friend. His smile and passion for life will be forever remembered.”

Soul and Glaser played a small cameo role in the remake of Starsky & Hutch from 2004. Owen Wilson played the role of Hutch and Ben Stiller was Starsky.

In addition to his role as Hutch, Soul also had a successful singing career, with No. 1 hits in the 1970s such as Don’t give up on us in Silver lady. The actor had no major TV roles after Hutch, but was active on stage. For example, he performed on stage in London as Jerry Springer and played in a musical.