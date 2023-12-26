Actor Dominic West about the end of his friendship with Prince Harry: ‘I was too loose-lipped’ | Backbiting

#Actor #Dominic #West #friendship #Prince #Harry #looselipped #Backbiting

Dec 26, 2023

They were once good friends, but in recent years British actor Dominic West and Prince Harry are no longer seen together. West has been too loose-lipped about the British royal, he said in an interview on Times Radio.

In 2013, the prince and the actor traveled through Antarctica with wounded veterans for the Walking With The Wounded charity event. That was according to West, the one in the Netflix series The Crown Prince Charles plays, quite an adventure.

Prince Harry is said to have not always behaved so royally behind the scenes. For example, he is said to have drunk champagne from the prosthetic leg of one of the soldiers and turned out to be a master at telling dirty jokes.

According to West, that indiscretion went down the wrong way with Harry. “During a press moment I said too much,” said the 54-year-old actor. “We didn’t speak to each other after that.”

