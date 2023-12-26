Actor Dominic West about the end of Prince Harry’s friendship: ‘I was too loose-lipped’ | Backbiting

#Actor #Dominic #West #Prince #Harrys #friendship #looselipped #Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

26 dec 2023 om 08:48

They were once good friends, but in recent years actor Dominic West and Prince Harry are no longer seen together. In an interview on Times Radio, West says that he has been too loose-lipped in his statements about the British royal.

In 2013, the prince and the actor traveled through Antarctica with wounded military veterans for the Walking With the Wounded charity event.

That was according to West, the one in the Netflix series The Crown Prince Charles, quite an adventure in which the royal would not always have behaved so royally behind the scenes. He is said to have drunk champagne from the prosthetic leg of one of the soldiers and turned out to be a master at telling dirty jokes.

According to West, that indiscretion did not go down well with Prince Harry. “During a press moment I said too much,” says the 54-year-old actor. “We didn’t speak to each other after that.”

Dominic West and Prince Harry in Antarctica Photo: NL Image

