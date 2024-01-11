Actor Dook van Dijck plays Gerard Joling in the series about the life of Patty Brard | Movies & Series

#Actor #Dook #van #Dijck #plays #Gerard #Joling #series #life #Patty #Brard #Movies #Series

Jan 11, 2024 at 7:09 AM Update: 2 hours ago

Dook van Dijck takes on the role of Gerard Joling. The actor plays the singer in the Videoland series about the life of Patty Brard, which should be released later this year. Van Dijck told this The smartest personwhich he participates in.

“It’s around Gerard,” the actor explains. “Everyone in the series plays an existing character, but it is never completely one-on-one. But I do very clearly imitate his voice. That is wonderful to do.” To demonstrate this, Van Dijck said the characteristic Joling sentence: “I no longer have the strength for it.”

The actor is proud that he can participate in the series about Brard. “I love that she rises from the ashes like a phoenix every time,” he explains his love for the singer and presenter.

The series about Brard is made by Will Koopman, the director behind big hits like Eyeballs in Gooische Vrouwen. The role of Brard is played by Holly Mae Brood and Eva van de Wijdeven.

It is not yet known when exactly the series will appear.

