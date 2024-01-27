Actor Joes Brauers is the winner of De Slimste Mens

#Actor #Joes #Brauers #winner #Slimste #Mens

Winner The Smartest Person 2024 Joes Brauers in the middle of Tim Hartog (left) and Jan Dirk van der Burg. Image KRO-NCRV

Van der Burg was favorite for victory in advance. He returned to the game on Friday as the strongest player of this winter series. Brauers came in on Thursday as the second best of the season.

In an exciting final, Van der Burg and Brauers remained close to each other. The latter seemed to be on his way to victory, but was unable to name the final correct answer about director Steve McQueen. Afterwards, neither Van der Burg nor Brauers managed to associate anything with the American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, creating a tie: both had eight seconds left.

Because Brauers spoke last, he was allowed to deliver the final blow by saying that Beef Wellington is a dish. The actor was presented with the trophy by Tom Kleijn, the previous Smartest Person.