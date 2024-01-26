Actor Vijay forms his own party – Actor Vijay ​

#Actor #Vijay #forms #party #Actor #Vijay

Chennai: Actor Vijay is tipped to form a political party. It may be registered with the Election Commission within a month. It is reported that critical discussions took place in the fan club meeting. An opinion was raised in the meeting that Vijay should contest the Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, Vijay’s decision is to contest the 2026 assembly elections.

Before forming a political party, the fan organization “Vijay Makkal Iyakkam” had decided to engage in activities focusing on the assembly constituencies of the state. Libraries, free tuition centers, legal aid center and clinics have already started. Earlier, during the success of the film Leo, Vijay had given a clear indication that he would enter politics. There are reports that Makkal Iyakam has been tasked with forming booth committees in all 234 constituencies.

