Actress Emilia Clarke and Glastonbury Festival founder are knighted | Media and Culture

Dec 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM Update: 3 hours ago

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis are knighted. Their names can be found on the 2024 New Year Honors list in the United Kingdom.

The honors list contains hundreds of names. Clarke receives a higher award than Eavis. She is admitted to the MBE: Members of the Order of the British Empire.

Clarke earns her award for her work with the charity SameYou. The actress survived two brain hemorrhages and her organization helps people with similar conditions. The award is “a great awareness for the cause,” the actress said, according to the BBC.

Eavis, who will receive a first class award called Knights Bachelor, will be knighted for his services to music and charity.

Many other famous people on the honors list

Other names on the honors list include singer Leona Lewis, film director and producer Sir Ridley Scott, lyricist Don Black and Oscar winner James Martin.

The latter cried “full of tears” when he heard he would be appointed MBE. The actor with Down syndrome hopes he inspires people with learning disabilities.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, is awarded the Royal Victorian Order for leading King Charles’ coronation service. This distinction is chosen by the king himself.

