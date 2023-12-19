Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series

#Actress #Linda #van #Dyck #died #Sunday #age #Movies #Series

By our entertainment editors

Dec 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM Update: an hour ago

Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 in her hometown of Amsterdam. Her family told the news agency this on Tuesday ANP let them know.

Van Dyck appeared in dozens of theater plays, films and series from 1973 onwards. She was known for her roles in, among other things Ciske de Rat, Black Tulip, The gangster girl, Two queens and a prince in Daens. She played her first role in the play at the age of eleven The fatherwhich was broadcast by AVRO.

In addition to acting, Van Dyck sang in the pop group Boo and the Booboo’s, which she co-founded. She also participated in various TV programs for young people, such as Moefgaga.

But her greatest love was the theater, where she appeared in plays such as Night, Mother in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. For the latter role she was nominated for the Theo d’Or theater prize.

Jeroen Krabbé, who worked with Van Dyck on stage and in front of the camera in the 1980s, calls the actress a “stage animal”. “She also had a very playful, almost naughty side. She had learned that from Ko van Dijk, her stepfather. When she was bored, she would suddenly unexpectedly do crazy things on stage to challenge her fellow actors. It was mainly It was also very pleasant to work with her.”

A scene from Ciske de Rat in which Linda van Dyck played the role of Aunt Jans. Photo: ANP

The birth of his grandson gave Van Dyck new life energy

At the beginning of 2021, the actress suffered a cerebral infarction. This was followed by a long rehabilitation process. Her son, presenter Jamie Trenité, said against in January Story that the birth of his son had given the actress new life energy.

“She has always been a very independent woman and now she is dependent on others and a wheelchair. That does something to you,” Trenité said. “But if we give her Rafael, she gets a look on her face that makes everything worthwhile again.”

The actress was married to film screenwriter and psychotherapist Jaap Nolst Trenité. The couple separated in 2016 after 27 years of marriage.

Image: NL Image

Films & Series