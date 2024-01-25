AD wants supplement to prevent loss of social benefits with increases in lower wages

#supplement #prevent #loss #social #benefits #increases #wages

The idea is to prevent losses in net income when workers with lower salaries receive increases, thus losing access to various social benefits, although it is not certain how the measure will materialize. IRS and IRC will also make changes that will place the tax burden at 36.7% in 2028.

The Democratic Alliance intends to come forward with a remuneration supplement to prevent Portuguese people in the lowest tiers of the IRS from losing access to social benefits, in the case of increases in gross income, a situation they classify as unfair and contrary to the progressive logic of taxes on income. work. The coalition also suggests changes to the IRS, including IRS Jovem and taxes, the IRC and a public guarantee to help young people when buying their first home.

The economic program presented by the coalition between PSD, CDS-PP and PPM introduces some new features, with emphasis on the solidarity remuneration supplement, a negative IRS type measure that aims to ensure that workers at the lowest levels do not lose social support, in the case of increases of income. According to representatives of the coalition, this loss of social benefits is unfair and a disincentive for workers with lower incomes to seek to earn more, a situation that this measure aims to reverse.

“In the transition between levels, there is a substantial loss of support, or even its total withdrawal, which results in an effective barrier to these workers seeking to increase their income from work or enhance themselves professionally”, reads the economic program of the AD.

The idea thus involves a simplification of the current social support system through its economic aggregation, in which each household will receive the value of the social benefits currently received by the household, in addition to “a supplement that guarantees that the increase in income from work does not leads to a loss of disposable income.”

This measure is “fundamental to combat poverty among workers, encourage work and be fair to those who decide to do more”, said António Leitão Amaro, vice-president of the PSD, in the presentation of the AD’s economic program.

However, it is still uncertain whether this measure will result in the replacement of various social supports, which would be centralized in this supplement, or whether this would merely serve as an addition to avoid the loss of net income. This decision will depend on the effectiveness and operationalization of the measure according to detailed data from the Social Security and Tax Authority, which are not public, explain those responsible for the program.

Also in the chapter on social benefits, the commitment with pensioners is confirmed that the Solidarity Supplement for the Elderly (CSI) will have a guaranteed reference value of 820 euros at the end of the legislature, that is, in 2028. For the following legislature, the The objective will be to take the national minimum wage as a reference.

The IRS drop weighs twice as much as the IRC drop

At the fiscal level, the AD program presents more news. The right-wing coalition intends to lower IRS rates up to the eighth bracket by between 0.5 and 3 percentage points (pp) compared to 2023, making it mandatory to update IRS brackets and retention tables in line with inflation and the productivity growth.

In addition, the IRS Jovem must be adopted in a “durable and structural” way with a two-thirds reduction in rates, applying a maximum rate of 15% and applicable to all young people up to 35 years of age. On the other hand, performance bonuses up to a ceiling corresponding to a monthly salary are exempt from IRS.

These measures are expected to cost 3 billion euros, revealed Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, leader of the social-democratic parliamentary group.

On the IRC side, the idea will be to reduce rates by 2 pp per year up to 15%, the rate foreseen for the global corporate tax agreement. The estimate is that this measure will cost 500 million euros per year, that is, at the end of the legislature, the impact of IRS reductions will be twice that of IRC reductions.

According to AD calculations, the tax burden by 2028 would thus fall from 38.2% to 36.7%, returning a third of the 15 billion increase predicted for tax revenue.

Still on the tax component, the economic proposal includes the creation of tax-exempt savings accounts, a model inspired by ISA accounts in the United Kingdom or 401K accounts in the United States. Subject to a possible maximum ceiling, these instruments are not taxed, including if they are used to repay mortgage loans that encumber the family home.

Average salary of 1,750 euros

The greater dynamics of domestic demand are based on the reduction of taxes, but also on a policy of increasing income, points out the AD. Thus, the projection for the average salary is that it will reach 1,750 euros by the end of the legislature, with the minimum wage also on the rise.

AD representatives intend to stimulate the income of Portuguese workers, setting the national minimum wage threshold at 1,000 euros by 2028. At that time, the objective also involves having an average salary of 1,750 euros.

On the employment side, there is the ambition to see structural unemployment fall, despite the national labor market having been the most positive aspect of the economy in recent years, especially after the pandemic. The AD points to an unemployment rate close to 5% in 2028, the result of consecutive reductions starting this year.