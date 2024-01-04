Adalberto Peñaranda has the possibility of signing for a South American great (+Details)

A new chapter in the trajectory of Adalberto Penaranda It would be close to starting this 2024. And according to information from journalist Santiago Soto, the U-20 World Cup is in the orbit of Peñarol, one of the top winners of the Uruguayan league.

The Aurinegro team will face a new edition of the Copa Libertadores in the group stage, so its objective is to reinforce several lines, mainly the attack zone. In addition to Peñaranda, another name that is also under evaluation is that of the experienced Chilean Eduardo Vargas.

Regarding the Venezuelan, it is worth remembering that his professional career has been characterized by the number of teams in which he has made his life without the possibility of establishing himself in any of them. To this day he defends the colors of the FK Sarajevo of the Bosnian First Division.

During 2023 he only played 12 matches with the Bosnian cast, collaborating with only one assist. Furthermore, with them He has a contract until July 2026although that would not be inconvenient for a possible negotiation.

Peñaranda took his first steps in football with Deportivo La Guaira in the FUTVE League in 2013. Two years later he began his journey in Europe with Udinese, Granada, Málaga, KAS Eupen, CSKA Sofía, UD Las Palmas, Watford, and Boavista .

