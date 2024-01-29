Adam Bielan: Voters want more radical action from us

#Adam #Bielan #Voters #radical #action

– Of course we are capable of winning elections – said the Law and Justice MEP, commenting on President Jarosław Kaczyński’s statements about Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Emphasize that in the next elections it is not enough to collect the most votes, but you must gain a parliamentary majority.

Bielan defended the PiS president and referred to the prime minister’s statements about Kaczyński and the government of the United Right. – For two years calling us murderers, is that petting? – He was asking.

– We are dealing with a creeping coup. The Prime Minister and his ministers are violating the constitution and the law, he added.

“Voters expect radical action”

According to Bielan, the constitution is being violated in the country, and those in power want to change the legal order in Poland through parliamentary resolutions. – This is a precedent. We cannot remain silent in such a situation. Our voters accuse us of lack of effectiveness. They expect more radical action from us – he said.

He emphasized that the largest opposition party cannot not react in such a situation. – The alternative is street riots. This is for people to take to the streets and protest against this government in a violent manner – he said and added that PiS does not want such a scenario.

Will Kaczyński cease to be president?

When asked whether there would be a change in the PiS president’s chair next year, Bielan replied that “there will be a congress, which results from the party’s statute.” At the same time, he expressed hope that Kaczyński would run in the elections for party leader.

– Law and Justice is Jarosław Kaczyński’s original idea, just as the United Right itself was his original idea. His departure would be a big shock, Bielan said.

Early elections – the president makes the decision

Host Dariusz Ociepa quoted Kaczyński’s words, who said that “a transition period will be needed, and then early elections.”

– The elections are organized by the president and he has the most to say on this matter, and this is a question for him. SThe signals coming from the Presidential Palace are that the president does not want elections at the moment – he said.

Envelope elections. “We should explore the possibility of organizing”

Bielan was asked to refer to Jarosław Gowin’s words that it was supposed to be him the originator of envelope elections. – It’s a bizarre situation in which I have to explain whether I was the originator of the idea elections that took place at that time in the largest state in Germany (in Bavaria – ed.) – he replied.

– I believed that the safest and socially acceptable method at that time was the correspondence method – he said.

– I said that we should explore the possibility of organizing elections in the same way as the Germans did – he said.

Bielan said that there are no secrets regarding envelope elections and he is ready to appear before the commission. However, he added that she was “blind in one eye.”

When asked whether he would run in the European Parliament elections, he replied that it depended on the party’s decision.

Asked if it was possible to start Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik, replied: “They have full voting rights and can run wherever they wish,” he said.

