Adam Driver confirms he has become a father again: ‘Don’t sleep much’ | Backbiting

#Adam #Driver #confirms #father #Dont #sleep #Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

21 dec 2023 om 11:08

Adam Driver welcomed his second child earlier this year. On the talk show Live with Kelly & Mark the American actor revealed that he has a now eight-month-old daughter.

The forty year old Ferrariactor previously had a son with his wife Joanne Tucker. “I have a son who is six years old and now an eight-month-old daughter,” Driver said in the conversation.

The actor admitted that he hasn’t been sleeping much since the birth of his second child. “But this time I remember to enjoy it more. The first time everything happened so fast and I was too impatient. I couldn’t wait for him to get older and talk to me. Now I’m more patient.”

Driver went on to joke that it is also easier now, as his daughter likes him more than his son. “He didn’t want anything to do with me for the first three years.”

Image: NLImage

Backbiting