Adam Glapiński before the State Tribunal? We know what would happen to the rating

On the possibility of impeaching the president of the National Bank of Poland, prof. Adam Glapiński, current Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke before the State Tribunal during the election campaign. After taking power, he softened his tone slightly, but still did not clearly rule out such a possibility, explaining that a possible trial would not cover decisions made by the NBP, but the lack of independence during PiS rule.

The National Bank of Poland and representatives of several central banks around the world – including the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde – warn against such a move.

“There would be no automatic downgrade”



The PAP Biznes editorial team asked the representative of S&P Global Ratings responsible for Poland’s rating, Ludwig Heinz, whether an attempt to bring the president of the central bank before the State Tribunal could influence the perception of the Polish economy.

— In relation to current events, the independence of the central bank is an important factor, but the most important thing for us is the history of inflation. The outcome of current events is still very uncertain, so we do not want to prejudge anything. The scenario in which the president of the NBP could be suspended from his duties after being brought before the State Tribunal is still quite hypothetical at this point. If this were to happen, but again without prejudging any scenario, any potential rating implications would certainly not be automatic. We would analyze how this situation affects the independence of the central bank and whether it is something that really hinders the effectiveness of monetary policy and weakens credibility. However, there would be no automatic downgrade Heinz said.

— We see great strength in the assumptions of the monetary policy implemented in Poland. We believe that the Polish zloty and its liquidity are an important buffer. The central bank has a long history of independence. It also has a very wide range of monetary policy instruments and, from a historical perspective, its inflation performance has been quite solid. Another important advantage in the Polish context is the possibility of a market for debt issued in the local currency. Overall, we assess the credibility of monetary policy and its effectiveness as quite strong, he added.

Przyłębska Tribunal to the rescue



PiS MPs came to the rescue of the president of the NBP and submitted a request to the Constitutional Tribunal headed by Julia Przyłębska to examine the possibility of holding the president of the central bank to constitutional responsibility with the Constitution.

The hearings are scheduled for January 11 and 18, 2023. Vice-President of the NBP, Marta Kightley, announced at the beginning of December that if the President of the NBP is suspended from his duties, in connection with a possible procedure before the State Tribunal, the Polish central bank will appeal in this matter to the Court of Justice of the EU in regarding the violation of EU treaties.

Poland’s creditworthiness



Among the three largest rating agencies, Poland’s creditworthiness is assessed highest by Moody’s – at the “A2” level. Poland’s rating according to Fitch and S&P is “A-“, one level lower than Moody’s. The outlook for all ratings is stable.