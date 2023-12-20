Adam Sandler can be seen as an astronaut in sci-fi drama on Netflix from March | Movies & Series

By our entertainment editors

Dec 20, 2023 at 6:53 AM Update: 13 minutes ago

Adam Sandler can be seen as an astronaut in a sci-fi drama on Netflix from March 1. The actor plays the leading role in Spaceman, Netflix announced. In addition to 57-year-old Sandler, the film also stars Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano.

Sandler takes on the role of astronaut Jakub who is on a mission in space. After being away from home for six months, he realizes that his marriage on earth is no longer self-evident. Jakub desperately tries to make things right between him and his wife Lenka (Mulligan). He gets help from a mysterious being that he finds in his spaceship.

Other actors who are in Spaceman are Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin and Isabella Rossellini. The script was written by Colby Day and based on the book of the same name Spacemanwhich was released in 2017 by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfar.

Sandler is best known for his roles in light comedies. He played in, among others The Wedding Singer, The Waterboy, Big Daddy in Murder Mystery. In Uncut Gems in Hustle the actor has already made a foray into the drama genre.

