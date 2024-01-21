Adán and Sporting’s good moment: «We had an almost perfect first lap»

#Adán #Sportings #good #moment #perfect #lap

Spanish goalkeeper satisfied with the team’s progress (so far) and aims to win titles at the end of the season

Antonio Adán was interviewed by Sporting TV, after reaching 150 games with a lion on his chest, in the last meeting, with Vizela, and he himself admitted that this is a very special milestone: «Proud and grateful for a journey with so many games. Happy with everything I’ve achieved so far. For achieving this important milestone and being excited for the games that come next, which will be important and which I hope you will be as happy with as the other 150.”

First impressions of the club: «It was an important moment for me, the most important of my career, because I arrived at a club where I can fight for titles, achieve them, enjoy them, play in the Champions League too and play in one of the biggest clubs in Portugal. All of this makes my experience here very special. Everything has been positive since I arrived, I never imagined everything would go so well. All in all, this is the most important moment of my career.”

Adaptation to Portugal: «I was very well received by the club and by the Portuguese in general. I think it’s a culture very similar to Spain, it’s a country and a city that is close to Madrid, practically an hour’s flight away, which allows the family to come to us. The city, the weather, everything is spectacular. My son was born here, I always remember that and it makes it special.”

The most special games: «In the first season when we were champions, there were certain games that became special because of everything that happened. I remember the game in Braga, when one of our players was sent off very early, Inácio, and the team managed to maintain the 1-0 result, in the end we managed to win, at a decisive moment in the championship. And so we managed to maintain that distance. I also remember the game with Farense, also in my first season, where we suffered a lot, but it was also very special.”

Special defenses: “It’s difficult to choose just one defense. It’s like I say, there are moments that depend on what’s going on, even last year that game against Arsenal was very special too, because during the year things weren’t going well and we were able to eliminate one of the title contenders . During the 150 games I made many saves and it is difficult to choose just one, but there are special moments in these four years.”

The most special title: «That championship, for everything, because it was a year in which we couldn’t enjoy the fans in the stadium. This also shows that it was a different, tough year for society as a whole. 19 years later Sporting managed to win that title. Also because it was my first year at Sporting and it makes it more special. Then we also achieved small achievements for the club’s growth, such as playing two years in the Champions League. They are not titles, but they make the team grow. This year we are fighting for all the titles and that is important.”

Relationship with Amorim: «The relationship is special. These are four years in which we achieved, apart from the titles, small achievements, collective growth. He’s only two years older than me, which makes this relationship even more special. He stopped playing football recently, meaning he understands precisely what goes on in a locker room. And because of all this, the relationship becomes special, not only as a coach-player, but also on a personal level.”

The importance in the locker room: «By age, by responsibility, by being one of the captains, more than with words, with actions, showing young people the sacrifice you have to make every day to achieve important things. The victories, the titles and above all the not so good moments. Being together, trying to remove the positive. Trying to be an example for young people and there are many, helping their growth on and off the field.”

Be one of the captains: «For me it is a tremendous pride to be one of the captains of such a big club. With so many great captains who have passed through the club, for me it is a tremendous pride.”

A reference for younger people: «The relationship is very good, with everyone. It is very important that many players from the academy are with us on a daily basis. This makes the club special. For them it is a great opportunity to be with the main team and we help with everything we can.”

Support from Sporting fans: «It’s something that surprised me, after in the first season when we couldn’t enjoy the atmosphere of the stadium, in my second season, being able to welcome them into our home, feeling how they live football here in Lisbon was very special for me . I already followed the stadium’s atmosphere on social media, but experiencing it was different. The relationship I have with them has always been one of great respect, both I with them and they with me, it is a relationship of respect and a lot of gratitude for the care they have given me over these four years.”

‘The world knows that’ before each game in Alvalade: «It’s special, it’s that moment before the game when there’s no longer so much noise and singing ‘a cappella’ is very special. It is often difficult to concentrate on the game when we feel the chants coming from the stands.”

Club values: «The dedication, the fight to the end, the companionship. It’s difficult to find a better locker room than this one, even in the bad moments experienced over these four years, the team always managed to recover. We are in first place and fighting for all the titles, and that is a special spirit that this club has, that these fans have, that they pass on to us as players. And may we continue like this.”

Team moment: «We are fighting for all the titles. In the championship we had an almost perfect first lap. We won a lot of games, we had a good second round last year without losing practically any games. We will play the semi-final of the League Cup, we will continue in the Portuguese Cup and also in the Europa League. The team is doing very well, I think it’s a good moment and I’m excited about the second round.”