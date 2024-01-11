Adata shows magnetic fans that can change direction with a button – Computer – News

#Adata #shows #magnetic #fans #change #direction #button #Computer #News

Adata has released a fan with only a single connection cable, which can be changed in the direction of rotation with a switch. The fan blades work in both directions, the company says. They can also be connected to the I/O connection.

Adata is showing the Hurrican Mag 120 in the XPG gaming components range at the CES trade show in Las Vegas. This is a housing with three fans that can be attached to a cabinet with magnets and pogo pins and have a maximum speed of 2000rpm. What is striking about the housing is that it has a switch that allows the fans to change direction. Adata says the fans have x-shaped rotor blades that allow airflow to work equally well from both sides.

According to the company, it is also possible to connect the fans to the I/O panel of the computer case, making it easier to adjust the fan direction. In theory, it should also be possible to do this with software in the future, although Adata has no concrete plans for this yet. It is also not known when the fans will be available and what they will cost. This may be announced during Computex in June, just like other products that Adata is showing at CES.