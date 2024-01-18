Add this spice to tea. Improves digestion and reduces gas

#Add #spice #tea #Improves #digestion #reduces #gas

When you make tea, do you add just a few drops of lemon or a little sugar? The best thing is to bet on a spice. In addition to the usual benefits of the hot drink, it can improve digestion and even reduce bloating and flatulence.

According to the Gotowanie website, cloves are all you need. This spice ends up having an analgesic effect and fighting free radicals. On the other hand, it can strengthen the immune system.

Cloves are a more typical Christmas spice, but they can bring benefits when consumed throughout the year.

It contains vitamins A, K, E, D, C and B, but also potassium, zinc, phosphorus and magnesium. It can also help stimulate appetite and has a mild analgesic effect.

