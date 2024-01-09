Additional fee at the dentist. For a visit with your own mug?

#Additional #fee #dentist #visit #mug

Let us remind you: from January 1, 2024, the provisions of three regulations of the Ministry of Climate and Environment entered into force, which are related to the assumptions of the EU single use plastic directive, called SUP for short.

The new rules are aimed at “cracking down” on plastic, specifically limiting the number of plastic cups and single-use packaging and withdrawing some products made of plastic from sale. Some of the amended regulations entered into force earlier, on May 24. At that time, the production of, among others, plastic cutlery and straws.

From now on, a fee of PLN 20 is added to disposable plastic cups and PLN 25 to food containers. Although the regulation mentions a fee to be imposed on entrepreneurs, implicitly, customers who use cups or takeaway packaging in a restaurant, cafe, food truck or catering will pay for the changes. Therefore, the regulations are intended to encourage them to choose reusable cups or their own packaging.

It turns out that the new regulations may also cover… dentists. The case is reported by the industry portal infodent24.pl.

Dentists have a lot of doubts about the new regulations. Specifically, it concerns the need to add PLN 20 for a disposable cup, without which it is difficult to imagine a visit to the dentist. After all, it allows patients to rinse their mouths during dental procedures.

Dentists have many questions regarding the new regulations, including: where to transfer the money for used cups, who will analyze the bills of dental offices in search of the “disposable cup” item, who will have to show how many cups were used during the billing period.

“It is not difficult to imagine comments from angry patients, such as: I pay a horrendous price for dental treatment and they also charge me 20 groszy per cup, a nightmare. These dentists are lost in their heads,” we read on the infodent24.pl website.

Doubts will probably be resolved by the ministry’s interpretation of the new regulations.

For now, dentists offer, among others: sterilizing reusable cups or… requiring patients to come to their appointments with their own cup. While dentists working under contracts with the National Health Fund have to bear the additional costs, the procedure cannot be performed in a similar way in a commercial formula.

Infodent24.pl notes that “the intention of those creating the law is to educate the public, and one of the forms of stimulating the pro-ecological attitude is to include the obligatory inclusion of the following item on the bill: disposable cup – PLN 20”.

